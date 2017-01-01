New York Mets Scherzer: Murphy wants to beat the Mets brains in

The Score
Cropped_reu_2562438

Scherzer: Murphy wants to beat the Mets brains in

by: Bryan Mcwilliam The Score 1m

... nything to us. It’s not like he’s in here boasting that he wants to beat the Mets, but he wants to beat them apart,” Max Scherzer said while describing Murphy ...

Tweets