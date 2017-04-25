New York Mets Mets connections: Atlanta Braves

BP Mets
Usatsi_10014661_168381790_lowres

Mets connections: Atlanta Braves

by: Zane Moran Baseball Prospectus: BP Mets 3m

... im Drew. Bartolo Colon: Speaking of “Big Sexy,” besides cementing himself in Mets’ lore over the past three years, Colon was once dealt for former Mets’ start ...

Tweets