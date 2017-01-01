New York Mets It’s time for the Mets to bring up Amed Rosario

Mets 360
Dillon-gee

It’s time for the Mets to bring up Amed Rosario

by: Mike Ryan Mets 360 4m

... leadoff spot, and the Mets could slide Asdrubal Cabrera over to third base and allow the younger player ...

Tweets