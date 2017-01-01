New York Mets Cespedes is using analytics to improve his perf...

Metsblog
Usatsi_10006702_xgtokyfz_tc4b5sps

Cespedes is using analytics to improve his performance at plate

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 9s

... in 19.0 innings (three starts) this season. Tags: Read More Share: Stumbling Mets fall to Nationals in extras, 4-3 Jeurys Familia walked Trea Turner with the ...

Tweets