- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Will the Mets game against the Braves be rained out?
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 12s
... recliner with a laptop. Make your own decisions and don’t blame me when the Mets play and you choose of your own volition to waste your tickets. Follow Mets ...
Tweets
-
100 percent precip at FenwayBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Fun scanning keyword Mets and seeing everyone lose their minds about the rainBlogger / Podcaster
-
You Army guys should sue for likeness rights. Clearly that’s @readtheapple in the game. Hey, the college athletes w…. @The7Line @The7LineArmy MLB RTTS Update #Mets https://t.co/kPaA6VKNbOBlogger / Podcaster
-
I am in favor of the Mets playing tonight since I am inside and dry and like TVBlogger / Podcaster
-
Anyway, @SteveGelbs has weather on the 1s tonight. Check with him on weather.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
It looks like crap outside.Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets