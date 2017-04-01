- IN
Mets-Braves opener rained out, who pitches the rest of the series?
by: Abbey Mastracco | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com — NJ.com 2m
... t Harvey (2-0, 2.84) will pitch the second game of the series against former Mets' knuckleballer R.A. Dickey (1-2, 3.86). Panic City is far from Queens Synder ...
How about that: Mets infield prospect Jeff McNeil just homered for St. Lucie in his first at-bat in 378 daysBeat Writer / Columnist
Details on the rain out, Cespedes/d'Arnaud and Familia: https://t.co/6ztelYDo8rBeat Writer / Columnist
Jeff McNeil hits a two-run homer for St. Lucie in his first at-bay of the season.Blogger / Podcaster
Look at the bright side! We can get the '69 and '86 YouTube highlights rollin' See you mañana peopleTonight's game has been rained out and rescheduled as part of a single-admission doubleheader on Sept. 25 at 4:10p.… https://t.co/5vHFtIZ6zCHumor
