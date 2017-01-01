New York Mets Rainout gives Yoenis Cespedes another day of mu...

Daily News
Mets-marlins-baseball

Rainout gives Yoenis Cespedes another day of much-needed rest

by: Kristie Ackert NY Daily News 46s

... reason the Mets gave Cespedes the four-year, $110 million deal last December were the black- ...

Tweets