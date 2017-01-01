New York Mets Mets batters’ Brutus to pitchers’ Caesar

Mets 360
3d-logo

Mets batters’ Brutus to pitchers’ Caesar

by: Mike Koehler Mets 360 4m

... 100 and way below the MLB average of 146. And for added measure, this year’s Mets team is no. 27 in on-base percentage at .288, compared to the still-disappoi ...

Tweets