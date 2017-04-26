New York Mets Utility players gaining importance around baseball

Fanrag Sports
Cgv_1005160127_giants_at_mets

Utility players gaining importance around baseball

by: Jesse Spector Fanrag Sports 3m

... o fully use their Swiss Army Knife-type players. T.J. Rivera is that for the Mets – in fact, he’s already played four positions in Triple-A in addition to a p ...

Tweets