New York Mets Reynolds called up, Gilmartin sent down

MLB: Mets.com
Reynolds_matt_1280_b6idhqk0_nzooh3bn

Reynolds called up, Gilmartin sent down

by: Oliver Macklin MLB: Mets 3m

... lds called up, Gilmartin sent down Utilityman has played three positions for Mets' Las Vegas club this year Reynolds' RBI double 0:18 Matt Reynolds lines an R ...

Tweets