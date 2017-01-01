New York Mets Matz, Lugo, progressing and nearing mound work

Metsblog
Usatsi_9347659_t7l9odb4_4mw37pla

Matz, Lugo, progressing and nearing mound work

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 2m

... to cut the Nats' lead to 4-3 in the third. Tags: , Read More Share: Game 19: Mets vs. Nationals, 8:08 p.m. Apr 23 | 6:45PM Share: The Mets (8-10) will try to ...

Tweets