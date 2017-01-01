New York Mets Nimmo batting leadoff for St. Lucie on Wednesday

Metsblog
Usatsi_9902248_jqdzl2vy_osfa4s2j

Nimmo batting leadoff for St. Lucie on Wednesday

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 1m

... Washington Nationals at Citi Field. (Anthony Gruppuso/USA TODAY Sports) The Mets are off on Monday and begin a three-game series against the Atlanta Braves o ...

Tweets