Mets Roster Update
by: Reese Kaplan — Mack's Mets 48s
... Sean Gilmartin, we hardly knew ye...he's back to Vegas and in his place the Mets will have Matt Reynolds. Yes, he's not the infielder most want to see here, ...
After walk by Sergakis, Nimmo scores on RBI single by Becerra to LF. #Mets in a big inning. #LGM #NYMBlogger / Podcaster
RBI single by Wuilmer Becerra scores Brandon Nimmo to tie the game for St. Lucie at 1 in the first inning.Blogger / Podcaster
Take care now. Bye bye then.@michaelgbaron I'd like to think you would stop this pathetic charade at pretending you're s legit news source. But… https://t.co/wzcfg4lhdRBlogger / Podcaster
So May6 is Noah hair hat day at the ballpark. Our lovely model, Howie Rose. You're welcome, @Noahsyndergaard ?TV / Radio Personality
I'd like to believe the #Mets season starts today. 2 days off to reboot and think about things, and get healthier. It's time. #LGM!Blogger / Podcaster
Buckle down! In 12 career starts opponents are batting .196 with runners in scoring position against @robgsellman.… https://t.co/XmjRHKtlLsOfficial Team Account
