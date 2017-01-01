- IN
Robert Gsellman has another rough outing | Newsday
by: Brian Heyman Special to Newsday — Newsday 47s
... for five runs in the first and went on to claim an 8-2 victory, handing the Mets their fifth straight loss and ninth in 10 games. Gsellman allowed six of the ...
Gsellman said his mechanics are out of whack. Flying open, ball going side to side not up and down.Beat Writer / Columnist
Collins: “When you got to face Teheran and not going to knock him around, down 5-0 right way, the air came out of the balloon pretty fast.”Beat Writer / Columnist
Collins: "We’ve got to start quit worrying about home runs and worrying about good swings.”Beat Writer / Columnist
Collins: “It’s pretty surprising. We say it every night, you’re sitting there seventh inning we got two hits and you’re shaking your head."Beat Writer / Columnist
