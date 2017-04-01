New York Mets Mets' Michael Conforto is not your usual lead o...

nj.com
22556073-standard

Mets' Michael Conforto is not your usual lead off hitter

by: Rich Greco | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com NJ.com 3m

... able to do that and Michael is doing it." Royals' Moustakas 'ideal fit' for Mets With sluggers like Asdrubal Cabrera, Yoenis Cespedes and Jay Bruce batting b ...

Tweets