- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
If not Granderson, Reyes, or Lagares, who bats leadoff?
by: Matt Netter — Mets 360 2m
... regularly. Once Wilmer Flores and Lucas Duda come off the disabled list, the Mets will have enough depth to afford to only play Granderson, Reyes, and Lagares ...
Tweets
-
How bad is it getting for the Mets? It might be time to call up Amed Rosario https://t.co/kGuf41WjvIBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @ctsbulls: My advice to young broadcasters....grab any position that will allow you to develop your skill set. It doesn't matter market size..just workTV / Radio Personality
-
Today is Dinosaur Education Day at Citi Field. They'll tell the tale of how the Mets bats went extinct.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
You own this Mets jersey: Gil Hodges https://t.co/qZ6yAzVZoNBlogger / Podcaster
-
Knockoffs: Disney/Mets Shirt https://t.co/G33llk5MHQBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @SportsREDEF: ESPN's Bleak Day, No Next Jordan, Theo Epstein for President?, Sports in North Korea, NFL's Information Wars... https://t.co/mNLXeLo618Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets