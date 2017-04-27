New York Mets Mets scratch Noah Syndergaard due to 'tired arm'

Sporting News
Syndergaard-noah-usnews-getty-ftr_1pzv7rkizmqvd16zyfer4b7pn6

Mets scratch Noah Syndergaard due to 'tired arm'

by: alec.Brzezinski@performgroup.com (Alec Brzezinski) Sporting News 21s

... Noah Syndergaard says he hopes to return to the mound Sunday in Washington. #Mets pic.twitter.com/bzj91htyyA — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) April 27, 2017 ...

Tweets