New York Mets 'Tired arm' causes Syndergaard to be scratched

MLB: Mets.com
Syndergaard_1280_pw2834me_34tcb4pt

'Tired arm' causes Syndergaard to be scratched

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 4m

... t AL Central AL West National League NL East NL Central NL West Now Reading: Mets News Toggle Menu MLB & Team News Select a team MLB News ----- Arizona Diamon ...

Tweets