New York Mets Syndergaard scratched due to biceps and shoulde...

Metsblog
Usatsi_10022489_k0o5wqjn_7b26ypyj

Syndergaard scratched due to biceps and shoulder discomfort, MRI to follow

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 4m

...   Yoenis Cespedes (hamstring) and C  Travis d'Arnaud (wrist) are back in the Mets' lineup on Tuesday night. However, Cespedes may be scratched from the lineup ...

Tweets