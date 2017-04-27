New York Mets Prospects of the Day: Louis Silverio on career ...

Baseball Ranks
Louis-silverio-600x400

Prospects of the Day: Louis Silverio on career night plates 7 runs.

by: Jean Francisco Baseball Ranks 4m

... nd he would likely need some more drop to it to be a good pitch as well. The Mets believe as he goes up the ladder his command and mechanics will keep improvi ...

Tweets