New York Mets Cespedes leaves with pulled left hamstring

MLB: Mets.com
Nym_1200x630

Cespedes leaves with pulled left hamstring

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 3m

... t AL Central AL West National League NL East NL Central NL West Now Reading: Mets News Toggle Menu MLB & Team News Select a team MLB News ----- Arizona Diamon ...

Tweets