- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets' Cespedes leaves game with pulled hamstring
by: Staff Writer, @MattEhalt — North Jersey 35s
... t inning. 4 of 10 CLOSE Skip in x Embed x Share PLAYLIST: 2017 NEW YORK METS SEASON Video: Collins on Cespedes | 0:32 Terry Collins discusses Yoenis Cesp ...
Tweets
-
TC assuming Cespedes is going to the DL.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
TC talked to team after game. Reminded that they endured last year.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Collins says he told the players no more excuses.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Collins addressed his clubhouse after the game, telling him to draw on last year, when injuries didn't prevent Mets from making playoffs.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Collins addressed the team.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
The glass is either half empty or half full. The Mets' glass is broken and on the disabled list.Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets