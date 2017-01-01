New York Mets Yoenis Cespedes leaves Mets game with hamstring...

Amazin' Avenue
Usa_today_10032922.0

Yoenis Cespedes leaves Mets game with hamstring injury, could be “out a while”

by: Thomas Henderson SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 3m

... e disabled list is for him, which would be an enormous blow to the scuttling Mets. Marc Carig of Newsday reported that Cespedes is currently to get an MRI for ...

Tweets