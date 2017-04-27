New York Mets Report: Cespedes expected to go on DL after ham...

The Score
Cropped_2017-04-27t184249z_831978045_nocid_rtrmadp_3_mlb-atlanta-braves-at-new-york-mets

Report: Cespedes expected to go on DL after hamstring injury

by: Bryan Mcwilliam The Score 3m

... gainst the Nationals this past weekend with what the team called cramps. The Mets are already dealing with a barrage of injuries, including DL stints for Davi ...

Tweets