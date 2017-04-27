New York Mets Masahiro Tanaka throws a Maddux

Hardball Talk
674169134-e1493346701119

Masahiro Tanaka throws a Maddux

by: Craig Calcaterra NBC Sports: Hardball Talk 3m

... and the club is now in last place in the NL East. Not exactly the start the Mets envisioned. Matt Harvey got the start, but lasted only 4 1/3 innings. He gav ...

Tweets