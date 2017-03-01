New York Mets Merandy Gonzalez and Amed Rosario Make BA’s Hot...

Mets Minors
Img_2380-e1490873564351

Merandy Gonzalez and Amed Rosario Make BA’s Hot Sheet

by: Mets Daddy Mets Minors 2m

... unexpected as he did go 6-3 with a 2.89 ERA and a 1.33 WHIP for the Brooklyn Cyclones last year.  Overall, he is hitting 97 on the gun, using an effective curveba ...

Tweets