New York Mets At 61, Braves Manager Brian Snitker Is The Olde...

Vice Sports
At-61-brian-snitker-is-the-oldest-rookie-in-baseball-1493394257.jpg?crop=0

At 61, Braves Manager Brian Snitker Is The Oldest Rookie In Baseball

by: Howard Megdal For VICE Sports Vice Sports 1m

... er wasn't concerned about his team's 6-12 start entering the series with the Mets, expressing a belief that the Braves were a far better offensive team than t ...

Tweets