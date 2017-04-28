- IN
Mets place outfielder Yoenis Cespedes on the disabled list
by: JT. Teran — Fansided: Rising Apple 4m
... ring up another outfielder to take Yo’s place at least on the bench, but the Mets unfortunately have other injury concerns to worry about. Thursday’s game was ...
Syndergaard throwing on Friday, could be ready for Sunday's start https://t.co/FMhWpvlcAiBlogger / Podcaster
Collins expects Syndergaard to pitch Sunday, but is waiting to see how he feels later, after throwing today.Beat Writer / Columnist
RT @vvincenzo: @Studi_Metsimus but Ray Ramirez would say the glass is day to dayBlogger / Podcaster
How the Mets continue to handle injuries deserves to be questioned as Cespedes hits DL https://t.co/u551FjiVdi via @CBSSPORTSBeat Writer / Columnist
Gotta spread the hamstring injuries around the whole hamstring. Diversify.Yoenis Cespedes's MRI showed an issue w/ another part of hamstring than last week, per TC. Lucas Duda beginning a rehab assignment tonight.Blogger / Podcaster
Sounds like the Mets are going to give T.J. Rivera some decent run at first base in Cespedes' absence, until Lucas Duda is ready to return.Beat Writer / Columnist
