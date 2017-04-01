- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Meet the Mets, they’re a mess
by: Kevin McGuire — The Comeback 4m
... s you want, but I think winning the games is most important.” So how are the Mets going to win some ball games? They will have to do so by overcoming some cri ...
Tweets
-
RT @vvincenzo: @Studi_Metsimus but Ray Ramirez would say the glass is day to dayBlogger / Podcaster
-
Gotta spread the hamstring injuries around the whole hamstring. Diversify.Yoenis Cespedes's MRI showed an issue w/ another part of hamstring than last week, per TC. Lucas Duda beginning a rehab assignment tonight.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Sounds like the Mets are going to give T.J. Rivera some decent run at first base in Cespedes' absence, until Lucas Duda is ready to return.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @FanRagMLB: .@GoStevenGoldman's CTBNL on the #Mets myriad issues, #BlueJays math not looking good, plus other thoughts: https://t.co/TtnKCAbPjhBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Updated #Mets roster: OF Yoenis Cespedes (strained hamstring) placed on DL; RP Sean Gilmartin recalled.… https://t.co/5lbEDFeXBmBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Noah Syndergaard is throwing this afternoon. The Mets hope he'll be ready for Sunday's start. If not, Sean Gilmartin is the backup plan.Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets