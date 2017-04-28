New York Mets Mayors Office had Gooden over to recreate the 1...

The Mets Police
Jim-phone-bullpen

Mayors Office had Gooden over to recreate the 1986 Parade or something today for some reason

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 3m

... CMayor) April 28, 2017 It’s a good day at work when you get to see some 1986 Mets give Doc Gooden the World Series celebration he missed pic.twitter.com/gb4Bb ...

Tweets