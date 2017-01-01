New York Mets Doc Gooden gets key to city 3 decades after Met...

Daily News
Gooden

Doc Gooden gets key to city 3 decades after Mets World Series win

by: JILLIAN JORGENSEN NY Daily News 2m

... ys, I can’t thank you enough.” It’s unlikely the mayor was cheering when the Mets won back in ’86 — the Amazins defeated Hizzoner’s beloved Boston Red Sox. Bu ...

Tweets