New York Mets Feeling better, Mets' Noah Syndergaard is expec...

Newsday
Image

Feeling better, Mets' Noah Syndergaard is expected to start Sunday | Newsday

by: Anthony Rieber  anthony.rieber@newsday.com Newsday 3m

... e he had a hard workout Wednesday as he expected to pitch Friday. Before the Mets were rained out on Tuesday, Harvey was originally supposed to pitch on Thurs ...

Tweets