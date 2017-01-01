New York Mets Travis d'Arnaud, Jacob deGrom step up in Mets w...

Daily News
Metsweb29s-web

Travis d'Arnaud, Jacob deGrom step up in Mets win over Nationals

by: KRISTIE ACKERT NY Daily News 2m

... t base, went **** and set up both of d'Arnaud's homers with single. Then the Mets had to hold on through a shaky bullpen finish. Familia, who gave up a run in ...

Tweets