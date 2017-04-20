New York Mets Edgin saves Mets' 7-5 win over Nats as Harper h...

Fox Sports
201704282145783473545-p2.vresize.1200.630.high.0

Edgin saves Mets' 7-5 win over Nats as Harper hits into DP (Apr 28, 2017)

by: foxsports Fox Sports 1m

... f the last 19 batters he faced, including nine via strikeout. TRAINER’S ROOM Mets: Collins did not know much more on Cespedes’ prognosis. ”It’s probably bette ...

Tweets