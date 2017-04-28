New York Mets How do you pitch to Bryce Harper? Mets' Josh Ed...

nj.com
22571008-standard

How do you pitch to Bryce Harper? Mets' Josh Edgin has the answer

by: Abbey Mastracco | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com NJ.com 10m

... eouts against Smoker.  The cutter away was successful on Friday night in the Mets' 7-5 win over the Nats, but it's the overall approach of keeping him guessin ...

Tweets