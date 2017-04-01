New York Mets Reese Kaplan -- The Bizarro World of Sandy Alde...

Mack's Mets
Bizarro%252bworld%252bcode

Reese Kaplan -- The Bizarro World of Sandy Alderson

by: Reese Kaplan Mack's Mets 2m

... rotation.  He probably didn’t want to be the long man out of the pen and the Mets surely didn’t want to pay him that much money to do so. Once he secured Yoen ...

Tweets