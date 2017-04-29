New York Mets Mets: Terry Collins has matured as a manager

Rising Apple
9534141-mlb-new-york-mets-at-atlanta-braves

Mets: Terry Collins has matured as a manager

by: Shawn Jindal Fansided: Rising Apple 55s

... er to April panic attacks. After the Mets started 2-5 to begin their 2016 season, Collins deployed Jeurys Familia for ...

Tweets