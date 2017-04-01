New York Mets Mets’ Organization is Smoke Screening; Rosario ...

Double G Sports
Photo-credit-chris-mcshane

Mets’ Organization is Smoke Screening; Rosario is an Option they Have Considered

by: Jayson Love Double G Sports 2m

... Shortstop. Although the beat writers continue to shoot the rumors down, the Mets are indeed considering a promotion of Rosario to the Major League roster.  A ...

Tweets