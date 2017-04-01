New York Mets Mets face more injury drama as Noah Syndergaard...

Fox Sports
042917-mlb-noahsyndergaard-pi.vresize.1200.630.high.0

Mets face more injury drama as Noah Syndergaard refuses MRI, plans to start Sunday

by: Chris Bahr Fox Sports 3m

... ed by injuries to numerous high-profile players the past couple seasons, the Mets have come of some of those injuries. So giving Syndergaard – the team’s ace ...

Tweets