New York Mets Rapid Reaction: Conforto Homers Twice As Mets D...

Mets Merized
Usatsi_10035649_154511658_lowres-e1493497340727

Rapid Reaction: Conforto Homers Twice As Mets Defeat Nationals 5-3

by: John Flanigan Mets Merized Online 3m

... hth, came facing a left-hander on a 99 MPH fastball. Jose Reyes provided the Mets with some insurance in the ninth with a solo shot. He reached base twice, an ...

Tweets