New York Mets Syndergaard, Mets go for sweep of Nationals (Ap...

Fox Sports
Default_image.vresize.1200.630.high.0

Syndergaard, Mets go for sweep of Nationals (Apr 30, 2017)

by: foxsports Fox Sports 37s

... is leg while beating out an infield single in the ninth in a 7-5 loss to the Mets. “We’re waiting for the MRI exam,” Washington manager Dusty Baker said. “It’ ...

Tweets