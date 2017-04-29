New York Mets Mets already discussing having Jose Reyes leadoff

Rising Apple
10035797-mlb-new-york-mets-at-washington-nationals

Mets already discussing having Jose Reyes leadoff

by: Michelle Ioannou Fansided: Rising Apple 4m

... s current hot streak. (Keep an eye out for an Asdrubal Cabrera video bomb.) #Mets pic.twitter.com/xZqTaWCYal — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) April 29, 2017 ...

Tweets