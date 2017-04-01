New York Mets Michael Conforto and Asdrubal Cabrera are movin...

Mets 360
Cabrera-conforto

Michael Conforto and Asdrubal Cabrera are moving in opposite directions

by: Brian Joura Mets 360 2m

... ation? Cabrera did not have a great defensive reputation when he came to the Mets. Last year he had, for him, a strong defensive season. Both his critics and ...

Tweets