New York Mets MLB Sunday scores, highlights, updates, news: B...

CBS Sports
Usatsi9508274aaron-sanchez-jays

MLB Sunday scores, highlights, updates, news: Blue Jays get Sanchez back from DL - CBSSports.com

by: Sports Network CBS Sports 27s

... n a rehab assignment Tuesday. He's been out three weeks with a biceps issue. Mets left-hander Steven Matz and right-hander Seth Lugo are scheduled to throw of ...

Tweets