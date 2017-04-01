- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
East Notes: Yankees, Mets, Phillies, Rays
by: rne — MLB Trade Rumors 4m
... Duda felt a “twinge” in his elbow after playing a rehab game Friday, and the Mets have shut him down until Tuesday as a result, per Kristie Ackert of the New ...
Tweets
-
RT @RobKowalWGBB: ...and there it is... inexcusable. https://t.co/CYcMxMLZOsBlogger / Podcaster
-
Good for Ron Darling, taking Noah Syndergaard to task on air for belittling Jay Horwitz last week. "Hopefully, that never happens again."Beat Writer / Columnist
-
It’s fun seeing a player vilified for participating in his own decisions about his health.Blogger / Podcaster
-
If Noah had just gotten that MRI, the Nats wouldn't have punched a bunch of singles through the Mets porous infield imoBlogger / Podcaster
-
UPDATE: Noah Syndergaard, who refused an MRI this week, gave up 5 runs in the 1st inning. Red flags all over. https://t.co/IdlYTVj866Newspaper / Magazine
-
He’s not pitching, trying to throw fbs by everyone. Didn’t through a change until Warthen went out.What does "overthrowing" even mean? He had one three ball count. Didn't give up a single XBH. Struck out 2. https://t.co/TciYkgivXNBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets