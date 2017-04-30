New York Mets Mets’ Syndergaard Exits Game In 2nd Inning With...

WFAN
Syndergaard

Mets’ Syndergaard Exits Game In 2nd Inning With Apparent Injury

by: Mets – CBS New York WFAN 57s

... his 38th pitch of the game, Syndergaard appeared to reach for his right arm. Mets manager Terry Collins and the team trainer immediately came out and Collins ...

Tweets