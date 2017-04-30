- IN
Mets' Noah Syndergaard leaves with an injury in first start after refusing MRI - CBSSports.com
by: Sports Network — CBS Sports 26s
... ys later he said he felt "great," and would make his scheduled start Sunday. Mets GM Sandy Alderson told reporters on Saturday, "I can't tie him down and thro ...
No player had ever driven in more than 7 runs in a game against the Mets. Rendon now has 9 RBI vs. New York today.Blogger / Podcaster
RT @FreeBald: @Metstradamus There might be one in this truck.Blogger / Podcaster
The major league record for RBI in a game is 12 set by Jim Bottomley years ago and equaled by Mark Whiten over 20 years agoBeat Writer / Columnist
With at least one more plate appearance, Rendon has a chance to catch Jim Bottomley and Mark Whiten for most RBI (12) in a game in history.Beat Writer / Columnist
And we’re only heading into the sixth…Anthony Rendon is 4-for-4 with two homers and 9 RBI, a Nationals record.Beat Writer / Columnist
