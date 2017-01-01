New York Mets Noah Syndergaard leaves with injury after five-...

Big League Stew
63a427241941d28a48dd12305d06feb2

Noah Syndergaard leaves with injury after five-run first inning in DC

by: Blake Schuster Yahoo Sports: Big League Stew 1m

... w York’s best pitcher. Remember, Syndergaard refused to get an MRI after the Mets scratched him. "I can't strap him down and throw him in the tube," Alderson ...

Tweets