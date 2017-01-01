New York Mets Noah Syndergaard leaves Mets’ 23-5 loss in seco...

Newsday
Image

Noah Syndergaard leaves Mets’ 23-5 loss in second inning with possible lat injury | Newsday

by: Anthony Rieber  anthony.rieber@newsday.com Newsday 1m

... 38 pitches total. Syndergaard had not pitched since April 20. He defied the Mets when it came to their suggested MRI on Thursday and volunteered the fact of ...

Tweets