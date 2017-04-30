New York Mets The Nationals nearly mercy-rule Mets on day fro...

New York Post
Are

The Nationals nearly mercy-rule Mets on day from hell

by: Mike Puma New York Post 3m

... r New York for an MRI exam, and the Nationals then cruised to massacre the Mets, 23-5, on Sunday. Sean Gilmartin replaced Syndergaard and pitched 2 2/3 inni ...

Tweets