The Nationals nearly mercy-rule Mets on day from hell
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 3m
... r New York for an MRI exam, and the Nationals then cruised to massacre the Mets, 23-5, on Sunday. Sean Gilmartin replaced Syndergaard and pitched 2 2/3 inni ...
Coming to https://t.co/GMSB8uvkPk this week. 10 more days of using promo code (openingday). #LGM #GoodenbrandRetired Player
Oof.@michaelgbaron #mets twitter couldnt do worse job diagnosing injuries than mets medical staff and front officeBlogger / Podcaster
Never seen Collins raise voice as angrily as he did today. "You think?" he yelled when reporter said he seemed upset. "What do you think?"Beat Writer / Columnist
The 23 runs the Mets allowed today were their second-most in a game, ever. They gave up 26 to the Phillies on June 11, 1985.Beat Writer / Columnist
Ugh, Mets just got BABIP'd today. It happens.Blogger / Podcaster
METS MINORS: Rosario collects one hit, drives in one run as the @LasVegas51s defeat Albuquerque 2-1. Las Vegas is 1… https://t.co/y6d9MA7YfkBlogger / Podcaster
